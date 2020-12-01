Developed by MAPPA Studios, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ or ‘Sorcery Fight’ is a supernatural anime series that shares a lot of common themes with ‘Bleach’ (particularly the early seasons) and ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’. The show is based on a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Gege Akutam. Since its advance debut on September 19, 2020, the anime has become massively popular in Japan. Considering initial responses, it is going to be a hit in the West as well. The official premiere of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ happened on October 3, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 10 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 10th episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, titled ‘Idle Transfiguration’, is set to release on December 5, 2020. Sunghoo Park directed the episodes, while Hiroshi Seko adapted Akutam’s work for the small screen.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen English Dub Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. On November 20, 2020, Crunchyroll started streaming the English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubbed versions of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers

Yūji Itadori possesses remarkable physical abilities, but as he has no interest in athletics, he joins the Occult Research Club at school. He was raised by his grandfather and shares a deep bond with him. When the older man dies, he makes Itadori promise that he will two things in his life: help others and attain death in front of others. Itadori later combines the messages to get his personal motto: a good death is deserved by all. Itadori and his friends found a powerful cursed charm talisman earlier. Not knowing what it is, his friends unseal it. Itadori learns the truth from a sorcerer named Megumi Fushiguro. The talisman is a rotting finger called Ryoumen Sukuna. To protect his friends and Fushiguro, Itadori eats the finger and becomes a sorcerer himself. In episode 9, Itadori accompanies Grade 1 Jujutsu Sorcerer Kento Nanami on a mission to find out how three students mysteriously died in a movie theatre.

