Developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutam, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ or ‘Sorcery Fight’ is a supernatural anime about a world where curses are real and can actually hurt people. The story centers around Yūji Itadori, a teenage boy with remarkable physical abilities. the anime had an advanced debut on September 19, 2020, and quickly won over the Japanese audience because of its diverse collection of characters, fantastic storylines, and intriguing magic system. With how the initial response to the show, it is bound to be a hit in the West as well. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 11 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 11th episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, titled ‘Narrow-minded’, is set to release on December 12, 2020. Sunghoo Park directed the episodes, while Hiroshi Seko adapted Akutam’s work for the small screen.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen English Dub Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. On November 20, 2020, Crunchyroll started streaming the English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubbed versions of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers

Despite his prodigious athletic abilities, Yūji prefers to be part of the School’s occult club, which he runs with two of his friends. Before his death, his grandfather tells him to be there for others and die with some people around him. He mixes the two phrases and turns the resulting statement into a personal motto: Everyone has a right to a proper death. Sorcerer Megumi Fushiguro is looking for a powerful high-grade, incredibly dangerous talisman. Yūji had it at one point but has since given it to his friends. After the curse is revealed to be a rotting finger known as Ryoumen Sukuna, Yūji eats the finger and gains incredible abilities. he later begins attending the Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College, where he is taught by Satoru Gojō. During his time at Tokyo Metropolitan, he gets marked for execution. But that order is put on hold until he acquires all the fingers of Ryoumen Sukuna and eats them.

