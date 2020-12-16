Developed by MAPPA Studio, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ or ‘Sorcery Fight’ is an anime that tells the story of Yūji Itadori, a boy with unusual physical abilities. But as he has no interest in athletic activities whatsoever, he has joined the occult club at the school. Following his grandfather’s death, Itadori has his first experience with curses and is forced to consume a curse called Ryoumen Sukuna. He subsequently becomes its host and gains magical abilities because of it. The show is based on a manga series of the same name by Gege Akutami. The show premiered on October 3, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 12 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 12th episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, titled ‘Bloody Autumn Leaf-viewing’ and ‘To You, Someday’, is set to release on December 19, 2020. Sunghoo Park directed the episodes, while Hiroshi Seko adapted Akutami’s work for the small screen.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen English Dub Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. On November 20, 2020, Crunchyroll started streaming the English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubbed versions of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers

In episode 11, Nanami and Mahito’s brutal forces Nanami to embrace overtime, making the antagonist realize that Nanami has imposed a limit on his power in regular times so he can have access to more power during overtime. Nanami uses his signature Ratio Technique: Collapse movement to hit one of the walls. Although Mahito concludes that it would be best to stay out of the path of the attack, Nanami cleverly amputates his legs. Meanwhile, Itadori and Junpei speak about their shared love for movies. Later, Itadori accepts Junpei’s mother’s invitation to have dinner with them. Before his friend departs with Ijichi, Junpei asks him will he (Itadori) kill someone if he has to. Itadori answers by saying that he will try his best to prevent unnecessary deaths. That night, Junpei’s mother is killed after a Sukuna finger appears in their home, sending the young boy on a path of vengeance.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time