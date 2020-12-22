Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ or ‘Sorcery Fight’ is an action horror anime about a teenager named Yūji Itadori. He seems to have incredible physical abilities. But instead of becoming a student-athlete at school, he has joined the occult club. He was raised by his grandfather, who, before his death, gives him two morsels of advice: “Always help people” and “die surrounded by people.” Yūji combines the two to make a phrase that becomes the motto of his life: A good death is deserved by all.

One day, he and his friends find a powerful curse talisman, which draws sorcerer Megumi Fushiguro. When Yūji’s friends open the talisman’s seal, its power draws all kinds of curses to their school. Desperate to protect his friends and Megumi, Yūji swallows the cursed object, a rotten finger, and subsequently becomes the host of a Curse called Ryoumen Sukuna. The series premiered on October 3, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen.’

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 13 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 13th episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen,’ titled ‘Tomorrow,’ is set to release on December 26, 2020. MAPPA Studios produced the series. Sunghoo Park directed the episodes, while Hiroshi Seko adapted Akutami’s work for the small screen.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen English Dub Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. On November 20, 2020, Crunchyroll started streaming the English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubbed versions of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers

In episode 12, titled ‘To You, Someday,’ Yūji makes a desperate attempt to get to the remnants of Junpei’s heart. He even swears that he will ensure Junpei’s return to Jujutsu High. And right in that crucial moment, Mahito arrives. He manipulates Junpei through the deep admiration that the boy feels towards him, using it to rile him up against Yūji. As Junpei and Yūji’s fight intensifies, the latter is forced to acknowledge some harsh facts.

