A MAPPA Studios production, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ or ‘Sorcery Fight’ is a Japanese anime series that revolves around Yūji Itadori, a physically gifted young man who often spends time with his friends in the Occult Research Club. He is brought up by his elderly grandfather, who is now hospitalized. Before his death, Itadori’s grandfather makes him promise that he will live his life by two core principles: “always help people” and “die surrounded by people.” Itadori combines the two ideas into a motto for his life: A good death should be available for everyone.

Itadori’s life changes when he meets Megumi Fushiguro, a sorcerer who tells him that the mysterious object he and his friends discovered earlier is a high-grade cursed charm talisman. After his friends open the talisman, various types of curses come rushing towards the school. To protect his friends and Fushiguro, Itadori swallows the curse known as Ryoumen Sukuna, becoming its host. The series premiered on October 3, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen.’

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 14 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

A new special program will be broadcast on January 9, 2020. The 14th episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen,’ titled ‘Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 0,’ is set to release on January 16, 2021. The anime is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. Sunghoo Park directed the episodes, while Hiroshi Seko adapted Akutami’s work for the small screen.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen English Dub Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. On November 20, 2020, Crunchyroll started streaming the English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubbed versions.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers

In episode 13, Itadori and Nanami engage Mahito in a desperate battle. The two sorcerers work together to bring the powerful curse down. But Nanami soon finds himself trapped in Mahito’s domain. As Mahito prepares to kill Nanami, Itadori smashes into the domain, and with Sukuna’s help, defeats Mahito. But he fails to exorcise the curse, who manages to escape.

