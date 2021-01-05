Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ or ‘Sorcery Fight’ is an urban fantasy TV anime that revolves around Yūji Itadori, a teenager with incredible physical abilities. But, as he has no interest in athletics, he doesn’t utilize these gifts. Instead, he prefers to spend his time with his friends in the occult club. Itadori has been brought up by his grandfather, who, before death, gives Itadori two morsels of wisdom: “always help people” and “die surrounded by people.” Later, Itadori combines the two ideas to create a personal motto: everyone has a right to a proper death.

Since its premiere on October 3, 2020, the anime has become massively popular in Japan and is gradually accumulating a large fanbase worldwide. Here is what you need to know about the next episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen.’

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 15 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 15th episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is set to release on January 23, 2021. MAPPA Studios produced the anime. Sunghoo Park directed the episodes, while Hiroshi Seko adapted Akutami’s work for the small screen. Tadashi Hiramatsu handled the character designs. Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui, and Arisa Okehazama created the score.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen English Dub Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. On November 20, 2020, Crunchyroll started streaming the English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubbed versions.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers

Itadori’s life undergoes significant changes on a fateful night. It begins with his encounter with Megumi Fushiguro, a sorcerer who tells Itadori that he and his friends have accidentally come across a powerful curse. Right at that moment, Itadori’s friends unseal the talisman and let the curse out. To save his friends and Fushiguro, Itadori swallows the curse that distinctively looks like a rotten finger and becomes its host. He learns that the curse, Ryoumen Sukuna, is an incredibly powerful entity. He subsequently begins attending Tokyo Jujutsu Technical High School, receiving training from Satoru Gojō. At Tokyo Jujutsu, he receives a death sentence, which will be postponed until he swallows the rest of Sukuna’s fingers as well. This is the only way to ensure that the curse will also die.

