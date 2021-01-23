Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ or ‘Sorcery Fight’ is a supernatural anime series that shares several common themes with ‘Bleach’ (particularly the early seasons) and ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.’ Since its advanced debut on September 19, 2020, the anime has garnered considerable popularity in Japan. By all indications, it is replicating its success in the west as well. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 16 Release Date

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ episode 16, titled ‘Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 2,’ is set to premiere on January 30, 2021. MAPPA Studios produced the series, with Sunghoo Park serving as the director and Hiroshi Seko as the main writer. Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui, and Arisa Okehazama provided the music, and Tadashi Hiramatsu handled the character designs.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. On November 20, 2020, Crunchyroll started streaming the English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubbed versions. The anime is also now available on HBO Max. Southeast Asian viewers can watch the show on iQIYI. In Japan, the anime is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers

The story revolves around Yuji Itadori, a high school student with extraordinary physical abilities. He could have been a great athlete if he had a modicum of interest in sports. Itadori’s grandfather brought him up. On his deathbed, his grandfather gives him two morsels of wisdom: “always be helpful” and “die surrounded by people.” Later, Itadori combines the two ideas to create a personal motto: everyone has a right to a proper death.

To protect his friends, Itadori consumes a curse called Ryoumen Sukuna, becoming its host. He gradually learns how incredibly powerful Sukuna is. Because of the curse’s inherent evilness, all sorcerers must attempt to free Itadori of Sukuna’s possession. However, Itadori proves himself to be a remarkable host. He fights off Sukuna’s influence and retains control of his body. He begins attending Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College. The sorcerers put his execution plan on hold until he has consumed all cursed objects related to Sukuna.

