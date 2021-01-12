Developed by MAPPA Studios, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ or ‘Sorcery Fight’ is a supernatural anime series that shares multiple common themes with ‘Bleach’ (particularly the early seasons) and ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.’ The show is based on a popular manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. Since its advance debut on September 19, 2020, the anime has been able to replicate the popularity of its source material. The official premiere of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ took place on October 3, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 16 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 16th episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is set to release on January 30, 2021, on JNN (MBS, TBS). MAPPA Studios produced the anime. Sunghoo Park directed the episodes, while Hiroshi Seko adapted Akutami’s work for the small screen. Tadashi Hiramatsu handled the character designs. Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui, and Arisa Okehazama created the score. The show’s two opening theme tracks, “Kaikai Kitan” and “VIVID VICE,” were performed by Eve and Who-ya Extended respectively, and the ending theme tracks, “Lost in Paradise feat. AKLO” and “Give it back” were performed by Ali and Cö shu Nie respectively.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen with English Dub Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. On November 20, 2020, Crunchyroll started streaming the English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubbed versions. The anime is also now available on HBO Max. Southeast Asian viewers can watch the show on iQIYI. In Japan, the anime is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers

Yūji Itadori possesses remarkable physical abilities, but he has zero interest in athletics. He subsequently joins the Occult Research Club at his school and spends time discussing all things supernatural with his friends. One day, the supernatural comes for him when he discovers that the talisman that he and his friends have found is actually a powerful curse called Ryoumen Sukuna. Desperate to save his friends, Itadori swallows the curse, effectively becoming its host. He subsequently begins attending the Tokyo Jujutsu Technical High School, where he has a death sentence hanging over his head, but it is postponed until he devours all of Sukuna’s fingers.

