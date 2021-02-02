Developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutam, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ or ‘Sorcery Fight’ is a supernatural fantasy horror anime about a world where curses are real and can actually hurt people. The story revolves around Yūji Itadori, a teenage boy with remarkable physical abilities. The anime had an advanced debut on September 19, 2020, and quickly won over the Japanese audience because of its diverse collection of characters, fantastic storylines, and intriguing magic system. It has since become quite popular in the west as well. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen.’

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 17 Release Date

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ episode 17, titled ‘Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event – Group Battle 3,’ is set to premiere on February 6, 2021. MAPPA Studios produced the series, with Sunghoo Park serving as the director and Hiroshi Seko as the main writer. Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui, and Arisa Okehazama provided the music, and Tadashi Hiramatsu handled the character designs.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. On November 20, 2020, Crunchyroll started streaming the English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubbed versions. The anime is also now available on HBO Max. Southeast Asian viewers can watch the show on iQIYI. In Japan, the anime is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 17 Spoilers

In episode 16, Aoi Todo helps his best friend Itadori with the latter’s combat abilities. Aoi praises Itadori’s Divergent Fist technique but tells him that it will not work against a Special Grade. He helps Itadori realize that he must utilize curse energy right at the moment of impact to get the best result. For that, Itadori must first learn how to move the cursed energy through his body. The marks a significant change in Itadori’s short career as a sorcerer. Soon, both Aoi and Itadori cover their bodies with curse energy and get ready to resume their fight.

Elsewhere, Panda and Ultimate Mechamaru, the two cursed corpses, have their own duel. Ultimately, Panda emerges as the victor. The episode ends as Kasumi learns about Maki’s incredible strength. In episode 17, the fights between Aoi and Itadori and Maki and Kasumi might decisively end.

Read More: Best Horror Anime of All Time