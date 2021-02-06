‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ or ‘Sorcery Fight’ is an urban fantasy anime that follows Yūji Itadori, a boy with unusual physical abilities. But as he has no interest in athletic activities whatsoever, he joins the school’s occult club. Following his grandfather’s death, Itadori has his first experience with curses and is forced to consume a curse called Ryoumen Sukuna. He subsequently becomes its host and gains magical abilities because of it. The show is based on a manga series of the same name by Gege Akutami. It premiered on October 3, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen.’

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 18 Release Date

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ episode 18, titled ‘Sage,’ is set to premiere on February 13, 2021. MAPPA Studios produced the series, with Sunghoo Park serving as the director and Hiroshi Seko as the main writer. Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui, and Arisa Okehazama provided the music, and Tadashi Hiramatsu handled the character designs.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. On November 20, 2020, Crunchyroll started streaming the English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubbed versions. The anime is also now available on HBO Max. Southeast Asian viewers can watch the show on iQIYI. In Japan, the anime is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 18 Spoilers

In episode 17, Kasumi realizes how terrifyingly powerful and skilled Maki is. Kasumi tries to get inside Maki’s range during their fight, hoping her katana would prove more effective there than the other girl’s spear. But Maki breaks her spear in half and throws each part at Kasumi before taking the latter’s katana. Elsewhere, as Nobara duels Momo, the latter claims that women sorcerers can’t afford to be just strong, unlike their male counterparts. They must also strive to be perfect. Nobara nearly wins their duel but loses consciousness when she gets hit by one of Mai’s bullets.

Maki approaches her twin, and the two subsequently begin to fight. Mai harbors a deep resentment towards her sister for leaving her behind in the terrible environment they both grew up in. Furthermore, Maki’s actions forced Mai to become a sorcerer as well. During their fight, Mai uses her Construction technique to create an extra bullet and shoot it at Maki. But Maki catches it in mid-air and proceeds to defeat her sister. In episode 18, Hanami and his allies’ invasion of Jujutsu High might begin.

