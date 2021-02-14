Developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ or ‘Sorcery Fight’ is an action horror anime about a teenager named Yūji Itadori. He seems to have incredible physical abilities. But instead of becoming a student-athlete at school, he has joined the occult club. He was raised by his grandfather, who, before his death, gives him two morsels of advice: “Always help people” and “die surrounded by people.” Yūji combines the two to make a phrase that becomes the motto of his life: All deserve a good death.

One day, he and his friends find a powerful curse talisman, which draws the attention of sorcerer Megumi Fushiguro. When Yūji’s friends open the talisman’s seal, its power attracts all kinds of curses to their school. Desperate to protect his friends and Megumi, Yūji swallows the cursed object, a rotten finger, and subsequently becomes the host of a Curse called Ryoumen Sukuna. The series premiered on October 3, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 19 Release Date

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ episode 19, titled ‘Black Flash,’ is set to premiere on February 20, 2021. MAPPA Studios produced the series, with Sunghoo Park serving as the director and Hiroshi Seko as the primary writer. Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui, and Arisa Okehazama provided the music, and Tadashi Hiramatsu handled the character designs.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Online

Viewers outside Asia can watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. On November 20, 2020, Crunchyroll started streaming the English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubbed versions. The anime is also now available on HBO Max. Southeast Asian viewers can watch the show on iQIYI. In Japan, the anime is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 19 Spoilers

The first part of episode 18 focuses on the duel between Megumi and Noritoshi. With his Unknown Abyss Toads, Megumi protects himself from Noritoshi’s cursed-energy-charged arrows. They both realize that they are linked through the Big Three Sorcerer Families. With his final arrow, Noritoshi hits the ceiling, hoping to use it as a diversion tactic. He then closes in on Megumi and hits him as hard as he can. Because of his continuous attacks, Megumi’s tonfa breaks.

Elsewhere, Kasumi still can’t believe that Maki has taken her sword. The duel between Megumi and Noritoshi is suddenly interrupted as Hanami begins his invasion. In episode 19, the sorcerers of both schools might work together to defeat Hanami.

