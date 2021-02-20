Based on a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is a shōnen anime that is bound to remind you of shows like ‘Bleach’ and ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.’ The story revolves around Yūji Itadori, who has no interest in sport despite possessing incredible physical abilities. He was brought up by his grandfather, who, before his death, gives him two morsels of advice: “Always help people” and “die surrounded by people.” Itadori combines the two to make a phrase that becomes the motto of his life: All deserve a good death.

After he consumes a cursed object, a rotten finger, he becomes the host of a curse called Ryoumen Sukuna. ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ premiered on October 3, 2020, and has received widespread positive reviews. Critics have praised the show for its complex characters, extensive internal mythology, and intricate storyline. Here is everything you need to know about the anime’s upcoming episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 20 Release Date

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ episode 20, titled ‘Nonstandard,’ is set to premiere on February 27, 2021. MAPPA Studios produced the series, with Sunghoo Park serving as the director and Hiroshi Seko as the primary writer. Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui, and Arisa Okehazama provided the music, and Tadashi Hiramatsu handled the character designs.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Online

Viewers outside Asia can watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. On November 20, 2020, Crunchyroll started streaming the English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubbed versions. The anime is also now available on HBO Max. Southeast Asian viewers can watch the show on iQIYI. In Japan, the anime is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 20 Spoilers

In episode 19, the special grade cursed spirit Hanami attacks the Goodwill Event. Megumi, Toge, and Noritoshi flee Hanami’s roots. When the cursed spirit attempts to impale the three boys, Toge uses his abilities to order Hanami to stop. When Hanami does so, Noritoshi hits him with Blood Manipulation: Convergence – Piercing Blood.

The boys intend to somehow get to the other side of the curtain, where other sorcerers will be there to help them. After Toge blasts the cursed spirit away, Maki shows up with Kasumi’s katana, and she and Megumi start fighting Hanami. Although they put up a brave fight, they are ultimately no match for Hanami and are defeated. This is when Itadori and Aoi arrive.

After Panda moves Megumi and Maki to safety, Aoi tells Itadori that he will not lift a finger until Itadori lands a Black Flash on the cursed spirit. When Itadori successfully does that, Aoi joins the battle. The episode ends as Aoi decides to use his cursed technique. In episode 20, Goji might finally come and help Aoi and Itadori.

