Based on a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is a shōnen anime that is bound to remind you of shows like ‘Bleach’ and ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’. It is produced by MAPPA Studios. Scriptwriter Hiroshi Seko has been adapting Akutami’s work for the small screen, while Sunghoo Park is serving as its director. The music has been provided by Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui, and Arisa Okehazama. The anime premiered on October 3, 2020, and has received widespread positive reviews. Critics have complimented the show for its complex characters, extensive internal mythology, and intricate storyline. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 9 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 9th episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, titled ‘Small Fry and Reverse Retribution’, is set to release on November 28, 2020.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen English Dub Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. On November 20, 2020, Crunchyroll started streaming the English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubbed versions of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers

Yūji Itadori has incredible physical abilities, but as he doesn’t like athletics, he has become a member of the Occult Research Club at school. In the absence of his parents, he has been raised by his grandfather. In the pilot episode. the older man passes away, but not before urging Itadori to do two things in his life, help others and attain death in front of others. Itadori combines the messages to get his personal motto, a good death is deserved by all. A sorcerer named Megumi Fushiguro is looking for a powerful cursed charm talisman which leads him to Itadori. Fushiguro learns that the other young man doesn’t have the talisman any longer. His friends from the Occult Club do, and they end up unsealing the talisman, which is a rotting finger called Ryoumen Sukuna. During the ensuing battle, in a desperate attempt to save his friends and Fushiguro, Itadori eats the rotting finger. After defeating the curses, Itadori gains back control over his body.

