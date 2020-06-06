Directed by Shinichi Omata and written by Yasuhiro Nakanishi, ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ is not exactly the battle of wits that it once used to be. Kaguya and Miyuki are still at war, but their romance has been blooming lately. With its recent developments, one can’t help but fall in love with it even more. So if you’re all hyped for the last few episodes of this season and you’re wondering what could potentially happen next, we have you covered. But before we get to the spoilers, let us walk you through the release date and streaming details of its next episode.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 Episode 10 is scheduled to release on June 12, 2020 at 7:30 am PT (and at 11:30 pm on June 13 in Japan) and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ on Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. According to the official website of the anime, ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

The 9th episode of ‘Kaguya Sama Love is War’ is all about the misunderstanding that ensued between Miko and the other members of the council over the span of the last few episodes. Miko now starts to believe that Kaguya is forcing Miyuki to do things for him and is slowly taking him under her control. In the meantime, Kaguya fears that getting too close to the President now will get her in trouble as she faints almost every time he’s around. But she soon figures out a relaxing position that allows her to stay calm even when he’s around. While she’s busy confronting her feelings, Miyuki wonders what’s wrong with her and even asks her if she has a chronic medical condition. This brings them even closer.

In the upcoming episodes, Miyuki’s curiosity will get the best of him and he’ll again try to confront Kaguya. He’ll also try to initiate a discussion about the time when they almost kissed, but will Kaguya ever be up for it? We’ll have to wait and find out. When it comes to Miko, she, too, has been acting very strange lately, but since she has no clue what’s going on, we can’t really blame her. In the upcoming episodes, she’ll either discover the truth behind what’s going on between Kaguya and Miyuki or she’ll end up getting even more confused. Whatever the result will be, her final reaction will be priceless.

