The unique narration and direction of ‘Kaguya Sama’ is what sets it apart from the usual fare of rom-com anime. Sadly, another one of its seasons is now about to end and we don’t know what the future holds for our beloved couple—Kaguya and Miyuki. Luckily for us, this season still has two more episodes and we can expect them to be as hilarious as the rest of the season. So if you’re curious to know what could potentially happen next in this season, you can refer to the spoilers section below. But before that, let us walk you through the release date and streaming details of the next episode.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 Episode 11 is scheduled to release on June 19, 2020 at 7:30 am PT (and at 11:30 pm on June 20 in Japan) and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ on Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. According to the official website of the anime, ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers

‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 is now about to end and Kaguya’s relationship with Miyuki is blooming. In the recent episode, she accidentally meets Miyuki’s father but does not realize who he is. Being the mischievous man that he is, Miyuki’s father makes her tell him all about everything that’s going on between her and his son. Poor Kaguya lets out all of her secrets only to later realize that he’s Kaguya’s father. Apart from this, the recent episode also made some minor revelations about Miyuki’s family and where his insecurities about relationships come from. Apparently, Miyuki’s mother had left his father when he was only a kid. This abandonment is probably the reason why he is afraid of getting into a relationship.

Since Miyuki’s father is now involved, it is possible that he’ll play a major role in the last few episodes of this season. As much of jerk he seems to be, it looks like deep inside, he does care about Miyuki. That’s probably the reason why he was so keen to know all about his love interest. So in the end, it is possible that he’ll be the one bringing Kaguya and Miyuki together. Apart from that, we’ll probably also get to see more of Miko in the last two episodes.

