As fans, we very well knew that ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ is easily one of the greatest and funniest rom-com anime ever made. But who would have guessed that this anime could also take itself seriously? In the 11th episode, it does exactly that and surprises us with its emotional depth. From the looks of it, all this was simply done to set the stage for the finale of this season. On that note, if, like us, you’re eagerly waiting for that last episode of this season, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming details.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 Episode 12 is scheduled to release on June 26, 2020 at 7:30 am PT (and at 11:30 pm on June 27 in Japan) and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Just like the first season, even Season 2 of ‘Kaguya Sama’ has been animated by A-1 Pictures with Shinichi Omata at its helm. Yasuhiro Nakanishi has written its script while its music has mostly been done by Kei Haneoka. The anime is an adaptation of a manga of the same name written by Aka Akasaka.

Where to Watch Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ on Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. According to the official website of the anime, ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

In the world of anime, a tsundere is often the source of comic relief. For the uninitiated, a tsundere is a character who refuses to acknowledge his/her true feelings for other characters. In the case of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’, both Kaguya and Miyuki, are tsundere. And throughout its span of two seasons, the anime uses this trait only to derive some hilarious jokes. However, in the 11th episode, the anime takes a very different approach. The penultimate episode of this season is by far one of the most serious episodes of the series and it primarily reveals why Miyuki is so cold towards relationships. It shows why all this while, he kept his distance from Kaguya even after knowing that he was really into her.

Since the next episode will be this season’s finale, we can again expect it to return to its comic format but not without a tinge of seriousness to it. The second season has been heavily cathartic for both Kaguya and Miyuki. And with all of these recent developments, it looks they’ll both finally confess what they truly feel for another. Hopefully, all of it won’t backfire on them like it always does.

