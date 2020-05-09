From the looks of it, Love is not a war in ‘Kaguya-sama’ anymore. The tension between Kaguya and Miyuki is now starting to dwindle, while the electoral traction between Miyuki and Miko is off the limits. Even so, ‘Kaguya-sama’ is as hilarious as it used to be and its well-written comedy resonates with you no matter where you’re from. The next episode marks the inception of the presidential elections and that’s something you surely don’t want to miss out on. So to make sure that you watch it right on time, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming availability of Episode 6.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 Episode 6 is scheduled to release on May 15, 2020 at 7:30 am PT (and at 11:30 pm on May 16 in Japan) and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ on Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. According to the official website of the anime, ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

The election day is around the corner and Miyuki is under immense pressure to regain his hold as the president. Along with him, everyone in his previous council is also concerned about who will possibly be the next head of the school. Iino Miko, his only competitor, is all fired up and is determined to leave him behind. Even her family background suggests that she is really good at influencing people. There’s a scene in Episode 5 where she even manages to convince Kaguya to support her during the elections by proposing that she and Miyuki can both join her council later on.

The next episode will revolve around the final day of the elections. Kaguya is still quite popular, but as depicted in the previous episode, he’s starting to lose his flair. Meanwhile, Miko seems to be on fire and is going around convincing people to be on her side. What she does not have is three extremely loyal friends like Miyuki and this eventually, could be his strongest suit during the elections. Ishigama, Fujiwara, and of course, Kaguya would do anything to make sure that the outcome is in his favor. And even if he does not become the president, all three of them will their best to keep Miyuki happy. So at the end of the day, even as viewers, we don’t have to worry too much the result of the election as things will turn out to be just fine for the quartet.

