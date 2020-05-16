Adopting its old template of clever comedy, ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ season 2 is as delightful as its predecessor. In fact, there are times when it’s also better. Another element of this season is how it instills moments of seriousness without completely disrupting the ongoing gag reels of the series. The romantic-comedy genre may not suit everyone’s taste, but ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ is certainly an exception. That being said, if you have been following its first season all this while, here’s everything you need to know about the streaming details and release date of its next episode.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 Episode 7 is scheduled to release on May 22, 2020 at 7:30 am PT (and at 11:30 pm on May 23 in Japan) and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ on Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. According to the official website of the anime, ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7 revolves around the presidential elections. Although almost everyone expected Miko to give Miyuki some tough competition, it turns out that she’s not too good with crowds. After getting on stage for her speech, she struggles to even utter a single word and is reminded of some of her worst past memories. This is when Miyuki, being the leader that he is, decides to step on stage and start a debate with her. With this, he does not intend to belittle her but only wishes to give her the opportunity that she deserves. As he had expected, Miko starts responding to his debate and forgets about the crowd watching them. She eventually loses the elections but gets the appreciation she deserved. Moreover, Miyuki also hires her as a new member of the council.

In the next few episodes, it is possible that Miko’s involvement in the council could lead to some tension between her and Kaguya. Although it hasn’t been implied directly yet, even Miko seems to have a thing for Miyuki. For obvious reasons, if that is true, Kaguya will certainly not happy with her involvement in the council. This could even lead to some psychological warfare between the two of them. And, of course, what started off as a battle between two tsundere could now turn into a love triangle.

