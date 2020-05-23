If you’re tired of watching the same old trope-ey romance anime that often prove to be nothing more than “tearjerkers,” you need to check out ‘Kaguya-sama.’ It is about as perfect as a rom-com anime can be. Its comedy is so well thought out that you can’t help but get a riot of laughter throughout its runtime. Not to mention, for some reason its lack of an overarching plot often works in its favor. So if you haven’t started watching it yet, make sure that you do give it a shot. For those who have been keeping up with all of its latest episodes, read on further to know everything about the release date and streaming details of its next episode.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 Episode 8 is scheduled to release on May 29, 2020 at 7:30 am PT (and at 11:30 pm on May 30 in Japan) and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ on Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. According to the official website of the anime, ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

Now that the presidential elections are out of the way ‘Kaguya sama’ is now back to its old, classic ways. In case you didn’t notice, although they’re battling with one another, Kaguya and Miyuki and are now slowly getting closer. So by the end of this season, we can certainly expect them to be much closer than they’ve ever been. And maybe, just maybe, they might give up on their tsundere alter egos and finally accept that they’re into one another. But, for now, let’s not get our hopes up. Since ‘Kaguya Sama’ follows more of a standalone format, it’s hard to predict what will happen in the next episode. However, we certainly can expect Miko to have a more significant role.

In episode 7, Miko only comes off as a side character with barely any screen time. But now that she is a part of the student council, there will be a lot more of her in the upcoming episodes. In the meantime, Kaguya will again try to get Miyuki’s attention but will end up totally screwing things up. While she’s at it, even Miyuki, who ironically had an exceptional IQ, will misinterpret all the signs she will give him. This, in turn, will lead to more comic relief and some noticeable development of the characters as well.

