‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ is one gem of a rom-com anime that manages to merge romantic irony with the development of its characters. And it does so in such a well-thought-out manner, that you can’t help but appreciate all the work that’s its original author has put in. Regardless of whatever anime genres you’re into, if you’re not watching ‘Kaguya Sama’, you’re seriously missing out. For those who have been following it already, here are the details regarding the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 Episode 9 is scheduled to release on June 5, 2020 at 7:30 am PT (and at 11:30 pm on June 6 in Japan) and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ on Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. According to the official website of the anime, ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ Season 2 is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

The highlight of this season of ‘Kaguya-sama Love is War’ was initially the presidential election. However, that arc of its storyline did not last too long. From the looks of it, pretty much nothing is the highlight of this season and that’s exactly how we love our battle of the quick-witted tsundere characters. In the recent episodes of the series, the relationship between Kaguya and Miyuki has surprisingly taken leaps compared to their previous relatively slow developments. So we can certainly expect something in the next few episodes as well.

When it comes to Miko, a fairly new character to the roster, she was previously being ignored but had somewhat of a key role to play in episode 8. So in the remaining few episodes of this season, we can expect her to have a more significant role to play in Kaguya and Miyuki’s life. So far, she has been seen in more of a negative light where she often tries to question the relationship between Kaguya and Miyuki. But, in the end, she could be the force that will eventually force the two tsundere to accept their feelings. Since ‘Kaguya Sama’ follows a standalone format with almost all of its episodes, we cannot really predict the exact premise of the next one in line. What we do know for sure is that Kaguya is now completely in love with Miyuki and it is possible that by the end of this season, she’ll finally confess what she truly feels.

Read More: Best Rom-Com Anime