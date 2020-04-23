Adapted from a Webtoon, ‘Tower of God’ seems to be living up to the hype around it. Although its episodes are quite linear and repetitive in terms of content, what makes them interesting is its characters and deep world-building. The tower which is depicted in the anime is a world in itself and packs endless adventures for anyone who wishes to reach the top. ‘Kami no Tou’ seems to be one of the best offerings of the current anime season but only time will tell if it will be able to retain this hold or not. That being said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

When is Tower of God Episode 5 Release Date?

Animated by Telecom Animation Film and Licensed by Crunchyroll, ‘Tower of God’ premiered on April 2, 2020. Since its first season will have a total of 13 episodes, we can expect it to end by June 2020. ”Tower of God’ episode 5 is scheduled to release on April 30, 2020.

Where to Watch Tower of God Episode 5 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Tower of God’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. You can also read its original web manga on Webtoons.

Tower of God Episode 5 Spoilers: What to Expect?

The crown game is still on but what started off as a bonus level, has now become a death match between Bam and Anak. The result of this match will probably go in anyone’s favor and Bam will be able to retain his sword. This will again be followed by a series of tests that will later lead Bam to a whole new level; closer to his end goal. However, it seems like there’s something really fishy going on because even Rachel shows up on the same crown game as Bam in episode 4. Moreover, she even tells her teammates that she doesn’t care if they kill any of their competitors. So what exactly has made her so cold towards Bam?

Maybe she saw something at the top of the tower that she’s trying to protect him from it or maybe, Bam does not know who she truly is. Probably like everyone else who is determined to reach the top of the tower, she, too, is simply too determined to get there no matter what it takes. Another plausible theory here could be that getting Bam out of her way is one of the tests that she has to face in order to reach the top of the tower. Bam’s sword also seems to have a lot of hidden abilities. Its true potential has not been revealed yet, but we can expect some major revelations about it in the next few episodes.

Read More on Anime Preview: Ahiru no Sora Episode 29 | Black Clover Episode 132