‘Tower of God’ keeps you at the edge of your seat with its repetitive yet intriguing narrative format, which almost unfolds itself like a video game. Another aspect of it that appeals to the ones who are familiar with its source Webtoon is its loyal animation style. So far, ‘Kami no Tou’ has made waves in the anime world and is slowly making its way to the top of this season’s best offerings. If you have been following its first season all this while, here’s everything you need to know about the spoilers, release date, and streaming availability of its next episode.

When is Tower of God Episode 6 Release Date?

Animated by Telecom Animation Film and Licensed by Crunchyroll, ‘Tower of God’ premiered on April 2, 2020. Since its first season will have a total of 13 episodes, we can expect it to end by June 2020. ”Tower of God’ episode 6 is scheduled to release on May 7, 2020.

Where to Watch Tower of God Episode 6 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Tower of God’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. You can also read its original web manga on Webtoons.

Tower of God Episode 6 Spoilers: What to Expect?

The crown game continues in the fifth episode of ‘Tower of God’ and the anime also makes a shocking revelation—Rachel is actually a member of one of the teams participating in the game. The bigger twist of the episode comes right after this when it is revealed that Rachel is actually there to protect Bam. So clearly, in the upcoming episode, we can expect to know more about Rachel’s intentions. I had previously guessed that defeating Bam could be a part of one of her own level challenges, however, with episode 5, it becomes pretty evident that she’s only there to protect him. This also makes you wonder if she’ll stick around for the other tests as well or will she be forced to go back to the level she came from.

As for Bam, he unleashed his true potential to everyone in episode 5 and made it pretty evident that he is no ordinary contender. And because of this, it is possible that Anak may not want to take her sword back from him now. The next test in line will be the “Position Test” in which all regulars are assigned five unique positions. For a given period of time, they train themselves in these positions and then compete in a final face-off against other teams in what is known as the Hide-and-Seek test. This test is all about gaining more points which are assigned to teams based on both their training and performance. And for obvious reasons, the ones with the highest number of points are later able to move on to the next test.

