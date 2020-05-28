Almost every episode of ‘Tower of God’ is messy, chaotic, and convoluted in every sense. But it’s these elements that make its action-packed narrative a lot more thrilling. While some may simply call it an RPG disguised as an anime, there’s a lot more depth to it than one would expect considering how simple its plot feels. Take the recent episode, for instance, you don’t realize how attached you were to Rachel’s character until you almost watch her die in Bam’s arms.

That being said, ‘Tower of God’ has been getting better with each episode and you certainly don’t want to miss out on what lies ahead. So to make sure that you’re well updated with its first season, read on further to know everything about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

When is Tower of God Episode 10 Release Date?

Animated by Telecom Animation Film and Licensed by Crunchyroll, ‘Tower of God’ premiered on April 2, 2020. Since its first season will have a total of 13 episodes, we can expect it to end by June 2020. ”Tower of God’ episode 10 is scheduled to release on June 3, 2020.

Where to Watch Tower of God Episode 10 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Tower of God’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. You can also read its original web manga on Webtoons.

Tower of God Episode 10 Spoilers: What to Expect?

The position test still goes on in the 10th episode of ‘Tower of God’. While Endrosi comes out with a great plan to finally defeat the Ranker, Ho deceives his own team but his plot backfires on him. By the end of the episode, Endrosi’s team, which also has Bam in it, manages to win because of Endrosi’s plan. However, for Bam, things don’t end too well as he Rachel gets stabbed by Ho, and soon after, Ho even kills himself. In the meantime, Khun just wakes up from a peaceful slumber and realizes that he, too, managed to achieve what he was aiming for. The position test went on for four long episodes but it has finally ended. This suggests that the next episode will now mark the inception of a whole new test.

The next test, known as “A Guardian’s Test,” happens to be the last test of the current floor and the teams that manage to get past it will be moving on to the next floor. Better known as the Submerged Fish Hunt Test, the next test is held in and around the Wine Glass room of the current floor. As you may already know, the floor guardian wasn’t really directly involved in any of the previous tests. He was simply watching all the competitors from a distance. However, now, in the test that lies ahead, his involvement will be direct, and for obvious reasons, this will be one of the toughest tests that the competitors have faced.

Read More on Anime Preview: God of High School