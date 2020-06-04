For an anime like ‘Tower of God’, many would easily judge it based on what’s it’s not. However, more than anything else, it’s fantasy anime, and considering the kind of worldbuilding and conflicts that it brings to its fore, ‘Tower of God’ is easily one of the best offerings of the genre. From what we know about its source material, ‘Tower of God’ has a whole lot of content available, so it’s also good to see that the anime is not rushing through with the available content.

As a result of this approach, this season may not really get a conclusive ending, but we’ll still have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming seasons. The first season is now heading towards its end game, and from the looks of it, its climactic scenes will mark the end of the 2nd floor for Bam and the regulars who surround him. So to ensure that you don’t miss out on Bam’s final test to be with Rachel, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming details of the next episode.

When is Tower of God Episode 11 Release Date?

Animated by Telecom Animation Film and Licensed by Crunchyroll, ‘Tower of God’ premiered on April 2, 2020. Since its first season will have a total of 13 episodes, we can expect it to end by June 2020. ”Tower of God’ episode 11 is scheduled to release on June 10, 2020.

Where to Watch Tower of God Episode 11 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Tower of God’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. You can also read its original web manga on Webtoons.

Tower of God Episode 11 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Episode 11 finally marks the end of the Position test and Rachel manages to survive even after getting stabbed in the back. However, the injuries she suffers from leave her lower body paralyzed. Bam still wishes to carry her to the top of the tower and Khun and Rak support him. When the final results of the test are announced, Khun, Rak, and Bam are all able to get through with flying colors. Unfortunately for Rachel, she fails to qualify the test because of her injuries. This is when Khun decides to take the administrator’s test to be able to alter the rules of the game. But since he is not an Irregular, he does not qualify for the test. This is when Bam steps forward and volunteers for the test.

Although a little reluctant at first, all the other participants of the floor test also decide to support him. It is still unknown what the administrator’s test will include, but it certainly will be harder than anything Bam has experienced so far. Another major question that the next will answer is how the rest of the regulars will be able to help Bam. If we go by the anime’s source, the next test in line is the submerged fish test where Bam and Rachel will be tested to their limits. This test will also unfold a whole new conspiracy later on where Bam will first be declared dead and even Hwa Ryun will make an appearance. But the final result of this will be far more shocking than anyone had anticipated.

