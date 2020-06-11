So far, in its first season, ‘Tower of God’ has missed out on some essential world-building elements and character development moments if we compare it with its original manhwa. However, even with all of these minor flaws, the anime continues to shine, and just like its source, it keeps raising the stakes with each test of the tower the characters put themselves through.

Even the emotional depth of the series is now starting to catch up with its narrative but considering the pace at which it has been unfolding itself, it seems like ‘Tower of God’ still has a lot more to offer. With only 2 more episodes to go in this season, make sure that you don’t miss out on what lies ahead. And to ensure that you don’t miss out on its conclusive episodes, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

When is Tower of God Episode 12 Release Date?

Animated by Telecom Animation Film and Licensed by Crunchyroll, ‘Tower of God’ premiered on April 2, 2020. Since its first season will have a total of 13 episodes, we can expect it to end by June 2020. ”Tower of God’ episode 12 is scheduled to release on June 17, 2020.

Where to Watch Tower of God Episode 12 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Tower of God’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. You can also read its original web manga on Webtoons.

Tower of God Episode 12 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the 11th episode, Rachel and Bam try their best to get through the Guardian’s test while the rest of the regulars help them. In the meantime, the two self-proclaimed princesses of Jahad face some of the deadliest creatures of the tower. Despite being extremely strong and confident about their abilities, the two princesses succumb under the powers of these creatures. The next episode will continue this battle between Anak and the mysterious creature she ran into in the caves.

As for the other princess, she’ll have two choices: She can either kill Anak and take back what she thinks belongs to her or she can defy her own principles and save Anak’s life. From what we know about her character, the latter seems more possible. Since the beginning of this season, the two princesses have been sworn enemies, but deep inside, both of them have some kindness in them. So if Anak is saved by the Princess of Jahad, they’ll probably leave all of their differences behind them.

When it comes to Bam and Rachel, they haven’t really faced the worst aspect of their test yet. But in the events that’ll follow, they, too, will have to make some tough decisions while Khun will try his best to help them get through. The test has already taken the lives of some of the regulars, so we can expect the death count to rise even further in the next episode.

