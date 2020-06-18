Anime viewers watching ‘Tower of God’ are now primarily split into two groups. The group of people who are well versed with its source material very well realize that it barely scratches the surface of its overarching plot in the first season and only serves as a prologue to what lies ahead. On the other hand, the ones who are not too familiar with its vast content probably did not get too much out of this season. Even so, the finale of this season will play a vital role in determining the direction in which the series will end up in. So to ensure that you don’t miss out on the 13th episode, read on further to know all the details about its release date and streaming details.

When is Tower of God Episode 13 Release Date?

Animated by Telecom Animation Film and Licensed by Crunchyroll, ‘Tower of God’ premiered on April 2, 2020. Since its first season will have a total of 13 episodes, we can expect it to end by June 2020. ”Tower of God’ episode 13 is scheduled to release on June 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Tower of God Episode 13 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Tower of God’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. You can also read its original web manga on Webtoons.

Tower of God Episode 13 Spoilers: What to Expect?

The 12th episode of ‘Tower of God’ ends on a very strange note. After all the action that ensues between the regulars and other opposing forces of the tower, Bam is finally able to win the Guardian’s test. On the other end of the tower, the Princess of Jahad who gave Bam his sword in the initial moments of the anime also manages to catch up with the roster. While she saves the day, Bam and Rachel slowly rise up in the bubble that they were accommodating while battling the monster of the guardian’s test. But strangely, just when Bam almost gives Rachel a hug to celebrate their victory, she backstabs him and pushes him off the bubble. Why would she do such a thing?

Fortunately for us, this isn’t really a cliffhanger ending for this season and there’s one more episode left. So more than anything, we’ll probably at least get hints on why Rachel would suddenly betray Bam after everything he has done for her. Was she just using him to get past this level? Even if she was, why would she get rid of him so soon? Apart from these, the bigger question is: What will happen to Bam now? Even if he survives this, will he be able to tell others about Rachel’s betrayal? Will he still trust Rachel after this? Well, with so many harrowing questions, this season will certainly not be able to answer everything. Even so, we can expect episode 13 to cover a lot of ground.

Read More on Anime Preview: The God of High School Season 1