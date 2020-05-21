With its first few episodes, ‘Tower of God’ completely blew me away with the flashback approach that highlighted the key elements of its source and its incredible music choices. Moreover, the anime has also made good use of its simple animation style. In the recent episode, it has slowed down a little but it seems to be setting up the story for what lies ahead. Once the present arc is over, we can expect it to return with its good old slambang action sequences and entertaining mysteries. So, if you’re looking forward to the next episode, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

When is Tower of God Episode 9 Release Date?

Animated by Telecom Animation Film and Licensed by Crunchyroll, ‘Tower of God’ premiered on April 2, 2020. Since its first season will have a total of 13 episodes, we can expect it to end by June 2020. ”Tower of God’ episode 9 is scheduled to release on May 27, 2020.

Where to Watch Tower of God Episode 9 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Tower of God’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. You can also read its original web manga on Webtoons.

Tower of God Episode 9 Spoilers: What to Expect?

The position test continues in the 8th episode and Khun makes the perfect plan trap the “it.” With Anak’s help, he is easily able to fool the Ranker but in the final moments of the test, the Ranker still wins. It is later revealed that Khun had previously made a deal with the Ranker and had lost the challenge intentionally. Khun probably did so just to make sure that Bam moves on to the next round. There was a time when he didn’t care about anyone but himself and claimed that the process of climbing the tower is a game where not everyone can win. But clearly, he values his friendship with Bam.

The 8th episode ends with a cliffhanger where the other Zahard Princess announces that her plan has worked. So we can expect the next episode to reveal what she did to win her position test. And since Bam is in her team, he, too, will be able to benefit from her win. Once this hide-and-seek phase of the position test is over, the next test in line will be “A Guardian’s Test.” Also known as the Submerged Fish Hunt Test, this test will be held in the Wine Glass of the second floor. As the name of the test suggests, it’ll be held under the guidance of the second-floor guardian and will not be an easy one complete. It’ll also be the last test of the floor, so the ones who get through it will eventually be able to move on to the next floor.

