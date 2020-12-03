Plenty of Isekai anime exists in which the main protagonist dies in the beginning. They are subsequently reincarnated in alternate worlds by some god or other. ‘In Another World with My Smartphone’ and ‘KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World’ are great examples of this. ‘Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko’ or ‘By the Grace of the Gods’ is a new show that premiered on October 4, 2020, follows a similar concept. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

By the Grace of the Gods Episode 10 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 10th episode of ‘By the Grace of the Gods’, titled ‘A New Kind of Slime, with the Slimes’, is set to be released on December 6, 2020. The anime is based on the manga series of the same name written by Roy and illustrated by Ririnra.

Where to Watch By the Grace of the Gods English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch the first season of ‘By the Grace of the Gods’ on Hulu and Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

By the Grace of the Gods Spoilers

Ryoma Takebayashi used to be a lonely salaryman in Japan. After his sudden death, he appears before gods Gain, Lulutia, and Kufo, who allow him to reincarnate in a different world under the condition that he will serve as a conduit of magic between the two worlds. After Ryoma accepts, he is sent to the new world as an 8-year-old child. he spends the next three years in seclusion, learning how to control slimes. The first human he meets is Reinhart, a noble. Through Reinhart, he meets his daughter Eliaria, and his life will not be the same again.

In episode 9, Ryoma tries to recruit new employees for his laundry shop without much success. Finally, a father-and-daughter duo, Fel and Li Ling, arrives at his doorstep and asks if they can have the job. Although Ryoma quickly finds out that they are assassins, he employs both of them. The business rapidly starts expanding and Ayoma has to employ four female workers.

