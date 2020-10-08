Initially, many might assume that ‘By the Grace of Gods’ is just another by-the-numbers Isekai anime. But it is much more than that. Other than its Isekai story structure, the anime has a lot to offer when it comes to world-building. It’s quite impressive how it explores the intricacies of growing slime and even talks about other intriguing topics such as philanthropy and craftsmanship. So if you’re still a little reluctant about this one, make sure that you do check it out. For those who have watched its first episode, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

By the Grace of the Gods Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Maho Film Studio, ‘By the Grace of the Gods’ is a light novel adaptation. The second episode of ‘By the Grace of the Gods’ is scheduled to release on October 11, 2020.

Where to Watch By the Grace of the Gods English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘By the Grace of God’ is available on Hulu and Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

By the Grace of the Gods Spoilers

Ryouma Takebayashi is the main character of ‘By the Grace of Gods.’ After living a fairly troubled life, he passes away in his sleep one day. At the age of 39, he dies with nothing much worth living for. Realizing that he lived a life full of unfortunate events, the gods really feel bad for him. So they take it upon themselves to give him a second chance at life. This time, they take him to a fantastical world where the day-to-day problems of humans don’t exist and everything is just fine.

Embodying a young boy now, nothing is expected from Ryouma. All he has to do is as much fun as he can and make the best out of this second chance. But that’s not the end of the offerings made to him. Along with everything that they give him, they even grant him abilities that help him control all four elements with ease. As Ryouma’s new life begins, he celebrates being a young boy again and spends his days in the middle of a dense forest.

Three years later, Ryouma becomes somewhat of a slime expert after raising his own army. Everything for him has been fine so far but he still feels a little unfulfilled. This underlying sense of unfulfillment makes him realize that he still craves the presence of humans. Just around the same time, Ryouma comes across a group of travelers and befriends them after treating one of them. As a result of this fateful encounter, Ryouma starts a whole new adventure and sets out to explore the other fantastical elements of his world. Along with that, he also hopes that he’ll make some friends along the way.

