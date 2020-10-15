Although ‘By the Grace of Gods’ is very similar to most other typical Isekai anime out there, what makes it a little better than most is its underlying theme of hope. It never relies on harem-centric content and does not even feature an overly powerful protagonist. Instead, it simply intrigues you with its simplistic and subtle plot progressions. It may not suit everyone’s taste, but ‘By the Grace of Gods’ is still worth a shot. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

By the Grace of the Gods Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Maho Film Studio, ‘By the Grace of the Gods’ is a light novel adaptation. The third episode of ‘By the Grace of the Gods’ is scheduled to release on October 18, 2020.

Where to Watch By the Grace of the Gods English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘By the Grace of God’ is available on Hulu and Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

By the Grace of the Gods Spoilers

‘By the Grace of Gods’ centers on Ryouma Takebayashi, a 39-year-old man who lives a very troubled life. And after walking from one tragedy to another, he finally drifts into a peaceful slumber and passes away one night. The gods above look down on him with pity and realize that he deserves a second chance. As a result, they decide to reincarnate him, this time bereft of all the day-to-day snags of regular mortals. To ensure that he gets to relive the perfect life, they bring him into a fantastical world.

Now embodying a kid Ryouma finds himself in the middle of a forest. He can do whatever he wants and stay happy for the rest of his life. Along with everything that the gods offer him, they even grant him the ability to control all elements. Along with that, they also take it upon themselves to look after him all the time. In his peaceful world, Ryouma grows his own army of slime and stays happy for several years.

However, after a while, he starts feeling lonely. As much as he enjoys being in the forest, raising his army of slime, he hates the fact that he can’t talk to humans. Luckily for him, around the same time, a group of travelers crosses his path and he helps them out by tending their wounds. With his new-found friends, he decides to leave the forest behind and sets out on a whole new adventure along with his slime army.

Read More on Anime Preview: Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima Episode 3