Although not very unique with its themes, its premise, and not even its characters tropes, ‘By the Grace of the Gods’ is garnering a fan following because of its light-hearted approach towards the Isekai genre. Think of something that’s closer to ‘The Ascendance of the Bookworm.’ So if you’re looking for an Isekai anime that is bereft of overpowering protagonists and fancy battle scenes, this one perfectly fits the bill.

With that said, here is everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

By the Grace of the Gods Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Maho Film Studio, ‘By the Grace of the Gods’ is a light novel adaptation. The 4th episode of ‘By the Grace of the Gods’ is scheduled to release on October 25, 2020.

Where to Watch By the Grace of the Gods English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘By the Grace of God’ is available on Hulu and Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

By the Grace of the Gods Spoilers

Ryouma Takebayashi lives a life full of miseries, unfortunate events, and endless tragedies. Unfortunately, he never even gets to see the better side of life as he suddenly passes away at the age of 39. His tragic death and his sad life even make the gods feel bad for him. Due to this, they decide to give him a second chance at life, hoping that he’ll be able to find true happiness this time around.

They give him a second chance at life by reincarnating him in a fantastical land. A land where everything is simple and he is far away from the day-to-day struggles of his past life. Adding to his joys, he is now a kid, full of wonder and freedom. Ryouma initially spends most of his time in the forests and spends years growing his own army of slime. He is happier than ever, he’s finally doing what he loves, and most of all, his life feels fulfilling. But despite having almost everything now, Ryouma still craves something more. Somewhere deep down, he craves human contact.

With a twist of fate, around the same time, a few wanderers meet him in the forest. As he tends their injuries, he becomes friends with them and gets invited to join their little adventure in the forest. And so, with these new friends, Ryouma sets out on a new adventure, determined to make something more of his second chance at life.

Read More on Anime Preview: The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc Episode 4