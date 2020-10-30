‘By the Grace of the Gods’ is another typical Isekai addition of the season. But despite being very generic with its approach, the anime manages to stand out with its grounded approach towards the genre’s tropes. For instance, its protagonist is not overpowered and even its underlying plot has less action and more slice-of-life moments. So if you’re into feel-good anime like ‘The Ascendance of a Bookworm,’ this one should certainly be on your watch list. For those who have been watching it all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

By the Grace of the Gods Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Maho Film Studio, ‘By the Grace of the Gods’ is a light novel adaptation. The 5th episode of ‘By the Grace of the Gods’ is scheduled to release on November 1, 2020.

Where to Watch By the Grace of the Gods English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘By the Grace of God’ is available on Hulu and Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

By the Grace of the Gods Spoilers

For a long time, Ryouma Takebayashi’s life is full of tragedies. Unfortunately for him, before he gets to experience the best days of his life, he dies in his sleep at 39. The gods who have been watching him all this while start feeling really bad for him. And so, they decide to give him the life he deserves. They decide to give him a second chance. Hoping that he’ll be able to find true happiness this time around, they teleport him to a whole new fantastical world that is devoid of all problems.

The world Ryouma finds himself in is perfect. He gets to live in the woods, far-far away from the day-to-day snags of the real world. Along with everything he is bestowed with, the gods also make him a child all over again and even grant him the ability to control all major elements. Using these abilities, Ryouma begins his journey of becoming a slime tamer. Through the years, he hones his skills and builds a slime army of his own. But then comes a time when he finally starts to crave human interactions.

Luckily for him, around the same time, a group of travelers shows up in the woods. Seeing this as an opportunity to bond with them, he tends their wounds and ultimately decides to join them on their journey. Bigger adventures now await him. And by the grace of the gods, he’s finally living a fulfilling and happy life.

Read More on Anime Preview: The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc Episode 5