Developed from a light novel series written by Roy and illustrated by Ririnra, ‘Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko’ or ‘By the Grace of the Gods’ is an isekai anime in the same vein as ‘In Another World with My Smartphone’ and ‘KonoSuba: God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World’. In all those shows, the protagonist dies right in the beginning and some divine being then transports them to a parallel world. In ‘Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko’s case, a salaryman from Japan is reborn as an 8-year-old boy after three gods, Gain, Lulutia, and Kufo, tasks him with the job of bringing magic back to this new world. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

By the Grace of the Gods Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 6th episode of ‘By the Grace of the Gods’ is set to be released on November 8, 2020. The anime is produced by Maho Film and directed by Takeyuki Yanase.

Where to Watch By the Grace of the Gods English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch the first season of ‘By the Grace of Gods’ on Hulu and Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

By the Grace of the Gods Spoilers

Ryoma Takebayashi has led a largely uneventful life. He has a job that he doesn’t like at an office and doesn’t have that many friends. His death turns out to be equally insignificant. But three gods have taken notes on what a kind and considerate person he was in his world. As a result, they decide to let him reincarnate in a parallel world and help them restore magic there. When Ryoma arrives there, he is an 8-year-old boy. In the course of the next few years, he acquires various new sets of skills, including how to tame monsters, before meeting Reinhart, the Duke of Jamil. Later, the Duke introduces him to other members of his household. The Jamil family happily welcomes him in. However, Ryoma feels uncomfortable about taking too much help from the Jamils and is striving to make himself financially independent.

