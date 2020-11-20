Based on a light novel series written by Roy and illustrated by Ririnra, ‘Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko’ or ‘By the Grace of the Gods’ is an entertaining Isekai anime that has all the correct materials to make it a success. At the core of its story is 11-year-old Ryoma Takebayashi, a charming and instantly likable protagonist. The supporting characters are well-written as well. The series has an engaging storyline that follows Ryoma’s everyday adventures. It originally premiered on October 4, 2020, and has quickly become a fan favorite. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko’.

By the Grace of the Gods Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 8th episode of ‘By the Grace of the Gods’, titled ‘Laundry Shop Business, with the Slimes’, is slated to be released on November 22, 2020. Maho Film is the studio that is producing the anime.

Where to Watch By the Grace of the Gods English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘By the Grace of the Gods’ is available on Hulu and Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

By the Grace of the Gods Spoilers

In his previous life, Ryoma was a highly unsatisfied salaryman in Japan. After passing away in his sleep, he comes before three gods, Gain, Lulutia, and Kufo. They tell him that magic is dying in an alternate world, and they need his help to restore it. As his old world is filled with magic, they will reincarnate him into the alternate world, and magic will flow from his old world to the new one through him. Ryoma comes to the alternate world as an 8-year-old boy. In the next three years, he learns everything he can about the slimes.

In episode 7, it appears that Reinhart and his family already knew that Ryoma might one day leave them to forge his own future. After an emotional farewell from them, Ryoma takes his leave. On the following day, he contacts Merchant Guild for their support to establish a laundry shop. He subsequently acquires a piece of land and sets up the shop there. Later, he learns from Kufo that his adult inner self is having issues to find harmony with his preteen body.

