Isekai has always been one of the most popular anime genres because of its immersive qualities. Shows like ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ and ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ have entertained millions of people. So, it comes as no surprise that one of the new Isekai anime, ‘Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko’ or ‘By the Grace of the Gods’, has become one of the most-watched show on television. The anime is based on a light novel series by the team of writer Roy and illustrator Ririnra. It premiered on October 4, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko’.

By the Grace of the Gods Episode 9 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 9th episode of ‘By the Grace of the Gods’, titled ‘The New Coworkers, with the Slimes’, is slated to be released on November 29, 2020. Maho Film is producing the anime, with Takeyuki Yanase serving as the director and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu serving as the writer.

Where to Watch By the Grace of the Gods English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘By the Grace of the Gods’ is available on Hulu and Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

By the Grace of the Gods Spoilers

In his previous life, Ryoma Takebayashi used to be a disgruntled salaryman from Japan. After suddenly dying in his sleep, he meets three gods, Gain, Lulutia, and Kufo, who let him reincarnate in a different world. As magic is rapidly vanishing from that new world, the gods turn him into a conduit to transfer magic from his old world to the new. He arrives in the alternate world as an eight-year-old boy. In the next years, he gains control over his magical abilities. At age 11, he meets a nobleman named Reinhart Jamil, who brings him to the outside world. In episode 8, the Merchant Guild send siblings Callum and Clara Norad to help Ryoma with his laundry shop. He explains to them how everything in the shop functions. With their help, he sets up a party, hoping that it will attract a lot of people to the shop.

