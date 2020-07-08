‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’, or ‘Rent-A-Girlfriend’, is based on a manga of the same name written by Reiji Miyajima and published by Kodansha. Animated by TMS Entertainment, which is also known for its work in ‘Dr. Stone‘ and ‘Megalo Box‘, ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ is a rom-com anime. Since its release, its official manga has been widely appreciated for its detailed backgrounds, subtle character development, and typical yet entertaining storyline. So going by the success of its source, the anime will probably join the ranks amongst other better rom-com shows if it’s executed well. With that said, if you’re looking forward to the first episode of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’, here’s everything you need to know.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first episode of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ is scheduled to release on July 10, 2020.

Where to Watch Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 1 Online?

For now, ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ will only start broadcasting on local networks on July 10, 2020. No official announcements regarding its online streaming have been made yet. But as soon as we get any official news, we’ll update it here in this section.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Spoilers

‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ revolves around Kazuya Kinoshita, a college student who gets dumped by his girlfriend. To cope up with this, he decides to download an online dating app that allows boys like him to rent girls for a date. That’s when he meets Chizuru Mizuhara, an extremely beautiful and stylish girl. Everything goes just fine on their first date. But when Kazuya discovers that she intentionally tries to be nice to all her clients, he gets pissed and criticizes her on their next date. As a result, she, too, does not hold herself back and complains about getting a low rating from him.

Moments after their argument, Kazuya’s grandmother collapses due to an illness. To please her, he takes Chizuru to the hospital. Following this event, the two-part ways and believe that they’ll never meet again. But destiny seems to have other plans for the two. Unbeknownst to them, they attend the same college where Chizuru hides under her nerdy demeanor. Kazuya later hires her again for another trip to the hospital. With another twist of events, it turns out that even Chizuru’s grandmother is admitted there.

Furthermore, the two college students also end up being neighbors, and thus, they have to keep up their act every time Kazuya’s grandmother visits them. As a result of all of these coincidences, Chizuru and Kazuya start knowing each other in ways they had never anticipated. But will their growing attachment lead to something good or will it further complicate their lives?

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Trailer

Here’s the official promotional video for ‘Rent-A-Girlfriend’ Season 1:

