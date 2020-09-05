For newbies, the world of romance anime may still be fascinating with all of its high school-centric tropes and archetypes. But for the ones who are well-versed with these by now, there isn’t much left in the genre to explore. But every once in a while, an anime like ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ comes along, bringing something new to the table, and drawing our attention to a stale genre all over again. So if you’re sick of all the redundant content that most shoujo anime offer, this one should be on top of your watch list. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The tenth episode of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ is scheduled to release on September 12, 2020.

Where to Watch Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 10 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Spoilers

Kazuya Kinoshita is a college student who gets suddenly dumped by his short-term girlfriend. To deal with the sadness that follows, he decides to use a phone application to rent a girlfriend. Luckily for him, within no time he finds a beautiful, stylish date and for once, even feels good about himself. When he first meets his date, a girl named Chizuru, everything goes well. But to his dismay, he soon realizes that Chizuru is only being nice to him because she gets paid to do so. Really pissed off about this discovery, Kazuya gives her a low rating and even yells at her. Chizuru does not hold herself back either and rains on him like a thunderstorm. But despite getting off on the wrong foot, the duo keeps crossing paths again and again.

It all begins when Kazuya’s grandmother gets sick and he decides to take Chizuru with him to see her. His whole family is quite surprised to see him with a girl and so is his grandmother. After this encounter, the two decide to keep their distance and never meet again. However, they end up being in the same college. Although Chizuru hides behind a nerdy demeanor, Kazuya is able to identify her. Chizuru begs him to keep everything about the dating application a secret and so, he tells no one about it. With what follows, the two even end up becoming next-door neighbors along with which, many other coincidences bring them together. Despite all of these cosmic concordances joining their paths, the two keep drifting away from one other. The stakes are further raised when other girls from the dating application join the roster.

Read More on Anime Preview: Enen no Shouboutai Season 2 Episode 11