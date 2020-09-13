Romance is one anime genre that has exhaustively used the same tropes for the past decade. But every once in a while, an anime like ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ comes along and offers a refreshing take at the redundant tropes of the genre. So for those who are sick of watching the same content again and again, this one is highly recommended. For those who have been watching it all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 11th episode of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ is scheduled to release on September 19, 2020.

Where to Watch Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 11 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Spoilers

‘Rent-a-Girlfriend’ revolves Kazuya Kinoshita, who is initially quite depressed after his short-term girlfriend dumps him. However, to deal with his break up, he decides to use an application that allows him to rent a girlfriend. Through the app, he surprisingly finds a very beautiful and fashionable girl named Chizuru. For a while, everything seems just fine. However, to his dismay, Kazuya soon learns that Kizuru is only being nice to him because she’s getting paid to so. She has no genuine interest in dating him and does not even know him enough to like him at all. This discovery makes him very mad and to get back at her, he gives her a very low rating on the application. When Chizuru learns about what he has done, she, too, gets really pissed off and yells at him in public. Their argument escalates further and vow to never see each other again.

Even after walking away from each other, the couple find themselves fatefully meeting again and again. It all begins when Chizuru’s grandmother gets sick and is admitted to the hospital. Just to make her feel better, Kazuya rents Chizuru as his girlfriend again and takes her with him. As he had anticipated, his family is surprised to see such a beautiful girl with him and grandmother is pleased. However, yet again, the two decide to never see each other.

The world seems to have different plans for the couple. Call it serendipity or cosmic concordances, the two just keep crossing paths in the most awkward ways possible. They end up in the same college, become next door neighbors, and even have their grandmothers admitted in the same hospital. Their tale of romance gets spicier when other girls from the application join the roster and an unexpected harem ensues. With so much going on, you can’t help but wonder if they’ll ever end up together.

