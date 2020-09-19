The harem tag on ‘Rent-a-Girlfriend’ can be a little misguiding as it’s nothing like most other harem anime out there. It is more inclined towards the rom-com genre. Now when it comes to its comedy, it isn’t universal and many viewers might even find it to be on the cringe-ey side. However, the anime still deserves a shot as if offers a very unique perspective on a genre where most anime fail to rise above exhaustive tropes. For those who have been watching it all this while, here are all the details of its final episode.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 12th episode of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ is scheduled to release on September 26, 2020.

Where to Watch Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 12 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Spoilers

College student, Kazuya Kinoshita, is emotionally shattered when his girlfriend suddenly dumps him. He feels a void inside him. To fill it up, he hops on a dating application that allows boys like him to rent a girlfriend. Within no time, Kazuya finds the prefect match—the very beautiful anf stylish Chizuru. Chizuru is straight out of his dreams and he is more than pleased to meet her. The date seems to be going just fine until Kazuya realizes that she’s being way too nice to him. With this discovery, he soon learns that she’s only with him because she’s being paid to do so. He feels betrayed and out of anger, he gives Chizuru a very low rating on the application. She, too, does not hold herself back and hollers at him in public. This encounter marks the inception of their complicated relationship.

With what follows, Kazuya’s grandmother gets admitted to the hospital. To impress her, he takes Chizuru to the hospital with him. When his family first sees him with Chizuru, they’re blown away and as expected, his grandmother is impressed. Although the couple decides to part ways after this incident, the world keeps brining them together. It all begins when Chizuru’s grandmother ends up in the same hospital as Kazuya’s. The two also turn out to be in the same college where Chizuru tries to hide her identity and asks Kazuya to keep her dating life a secret. Following this, they even end up being next door neighbors.

Just when their relationship starts heading in a well defined direction, other girls from the application enter the roster and further complicate things. A harem ensues and one can’t help but wonder if the two will even be together.

