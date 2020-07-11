The first episode of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ is all about the tragic struggles of our protagonist, Kazuya. No matter how hard he tries, almost every attempt that he makes to acquire a girl’s attention ends with a failure. On the other hand, contrasting his personality is the female protagonist—a successful and beautiful young girl who still seeks validation from a phone application. The anime does a great job establishing these characters in its first episode and we can expect it to do the same with their romantic developments as well. So make sure that you don’t miss out on what this season holds next. And to do that, read on further to know everything about the next episode of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu.’

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The second episode of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ is scheduled to release on July 17, 2020.

Where to Watch Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Spoilers

‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ centers around a college student named Kazuya Kinoshita. At the beginning of the series itself, Kazuya gets dumped by his girlfriend. Just to get over his break-up, he decides to download an app that helps men rent girlfriends. Through the application, he meets Chizuru Mizuhara, a young, pretty fashionista. The two of them go on a date and everything seems just fine until Kazuya learns that she’s only pretending to be nice to him. He learns that she gets paid to be nice to all of her clients, and thus, she never does anything to make a client feel bad. This really pisses off Kazuya and he yells at her in public for doing so. She yells back at him for giving her a low rating.

Amid their argument, Kazuya’s sick grandmother collapses and is taken to the hospital. Just to make her feel better about her grandson, Kazuya asks Chizuru to pretend to be his girlfriend and takes her to the hospital. When all of this is over, they head into different directions, hoping that they’ll never cross paths again. But they do. The next day itself, they learn that they go to the same college. While Kazuya seems the same, Chizuru walks around with a nerdy demeanor. Soon after this, for another visit to his grandmother in the hospital, Kazuya hires her again. Co-incidentally, this time around, even Chizuru’s grandmother happens to be in the same hospital.

Call it serendipity or just twist of fate, but Chizuru and Kazuya keep finding themselves on the same path again and again. They turn out to be next-door neighbors and are even forced to keep up their acts when their grandmothers visit them. All of this results in them getting a better understanding of one another. So big question here is, how long will fate keep them apart?

