To the rest of the world, the idea of renting a girlfriend through an application might seem very odd, and rightfully so. However, in Japan, such rental services are pretty common. With this idea at its fore, ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ brings a gimmicky romantic comedy that is unlike any other. Adapted from a hit manga of the same name, the anime not only has a unique set-up but also has some very well written characters. And thus, if you like rom-com anime, you should certainly give this one a shot. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The third episode of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ is scheduled to release on July 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 3 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Spoilers

‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ revolves around Kazuya Kinoshita, a college student whose girlfriend just dumped him. To cope up with this breakup, he decides to use an application that allows men to rent girlfriends. Through the application, he goes out on his first date with Chizuru Mizuhara, a beautiful, fashionable girl. When they go out on their first date, Chizuru acts all nice and Kazuya has a good time with her. However, he later learns that she was only being nice to him because of being paid to do so. This really infuriated Kazuya and he yells at her in public. Chizuru, who gets really pissed at him for his behavior, yells back at him for giving her a low rating. Clearly, they initiate their journey on the wrong foot.

Kazuya’s grandmother gets really sick and is taken to the hospital. Just to please her, Kazuya asks Chizuru to pretend to be his girlfriend. Chizuru agrees. But once they are done visiting the grandmother, they decide to split paths, only to later realize that they’ll keep meeting again and again. Turns out that they attend the same college where Chiziru hides her true identity under a nerdy demeanor. During another visit to his grandmother at the hospital, Kazuya hires Chizuru again. This is when they also discover that Chizuru’s grandmother is in the same hospital. After constantly running into one another, Chizuru and Kazuya also end up becoming next-door neighbors and are forced to keep their act together just to please their grandmothers. However, somewhere along the way, they start falling for each other and realize that they’ll have to eventually come in terms with what they truly feel about their complicated relationship.

Read More on Anime Preview: Super Hxeros Episode 4