Rom-com anime are great but they’re usually set up in the same old high school environment. But every once in a while, a new rom-com anime comes in and surprises us with a unique setup and storyline. ‘Rent-a-girlfriend’ does the same. It picks on Japan’s culture of renting “things” through phone applications. As strange as this might seem to the rest of the world, in Japan, renting a girlfriend is no biggie. Picking on this trend, ‘Rent-a-girlfriend’ shows its own perspective of a romantic relationship that comes out of the whole girlfriend renting scenario. So for anyone who’s looking for a new take on rom-com, this one certainly deserves a shot.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fourth episode of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ is scheduled to release on July 31, 2020.

Where to Watch Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Spoilers

The main character of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ is a young boy named Kazuya Kinoshita, who is a college student who gets dumped by his girlfriend. His coping mechanism sets in right after this and decides to rent-a-girlfriend through an application. Through this whole setup, he meets Chizuru Mizuhara, a beautiful and stylish girl. On their first date, everything goes perfectly and Kazuya Kinoshita starts feeling good about himself again. But his happiness does not last too long. Soon, he learns that Chizuru was only nice to him because he gets paid to do so. This steals away the charm of the date from him and vents out his frustration on her in public. Chizuru, who gets a low rating Kazuya, also gets really mad at him. With so much going on their first date itself, the two clearly kick off on the wrong foot.

One day, Kazuya’s grandmother gets sick and is taken to the hospital. Just to make her feel good, Kazuya decides to rent Chizuru as his girlfriend again and takes her to the hospital with him. As he had expected, his grandmother is pleased to know that he is with a beautiful girl. But right after this meeting, the two of them decide to part way for good and never see each other again. The anime soon reveals that they’re both not only in the same college but are also next-door neighbors. While Kazuya, Chizuru hides under a nerdy demeanor, so that no one comes to know about her other life.

Following these events, a whole new series of other coincidental events bring them together. And because of being around each other almost all the time, they not only stop resenting one another but also start getting a little attached. Ultimately, it’s only a matter of time until they’ll accept their feelings and seriously start dating.

Read More: Best Romantic Anime on Netflix