Romance anime can often be repetitive in context with their overarching premise and setup. However, ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ aspires to be a little different. It brings a dating application at its fore and its events never take place in a typical high school setup. With its fresh take on an exhaustive genre, it is easily among the best romance anime of the season.

With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fifth episode of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ is scheduled to release on August 7, 2020.

Where to Watch Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 5 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Spoilers

‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ revolves around a young boy named Kazuya Kinoshita, who gets dumped by his girlfriend. To deal with this tragedy, he decides to rent a girlfriend using a phone application. Through this whole setup, he meets Chizuru Mizuhara, a beautiful and stylish girl. The whole setup allows him to meet a beautiful young girl named Chizuru and for a while, everything seems to be just fine. When he goes on his first date with her, it turns out to be much better than he had expected it to be. However, his happiness soon comes to an end. He learns that Chizuru gets paid to be nice to all of her customers and so she did the same with him. This realization sucks all the happiness that he was left with after the date and he yells at Chizuru in public. Chizuru, too, does not hold herself back when she realizes that Kazuya gave her a bad rating. They do get off on the wrong foot in the beginning but their journey does not end there.

Kazuya’s grandmother gets sick one day and is rushed to the hospital. Determined to make her feel a little better, he hires Chizuru again and takes her to meet his grandmother. For obvious reasons, his grandmother feels good knowing that her grandson has a pretty girlfriend. However, moments after this meeting, they decide to tread different paths and never see each other again. But then again, they don’t realize that they study in the same college and even turn out to be next-door neighbors. Chizuru’s grandmother also ends up being in the same hospital where they first met Kazuya’s grandmother and with all of these coincidences, they are forced to put up an act of dating almost all the time. After being together for so long, they start getting attached to each other. And ultimately, they’ll have to confess what they truly feel about each other.

