With a silly main character and a simplistic premise, ‘Rent-a-Girlfriend’ may not appeal to everyone. But then again, there are days when you want to watch anime shows that don’t require any intellectual investment at all. For days like these, ‘Rent-a-Girlfriend’ perfectly fits the bill. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The sixth episode of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020.

Where to Watch Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 6 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Spoilers

‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ centers Kazuya Kinoshita, a young boy whose girlfriend suddenly leaves him. Jut to recover from this, he decides to look for a rebound on a girlfriend renting application. To his surprise, within no time, the application connects him to an attractive, stylish girl named Chizuru. After meeting Chizuru in person, for once, Kazuya feels great about himself. Their first date turns out to be much better than he had anticipated. But his happiness is shattered when he gets to know that Chizuru was only nice to him because she gets paid to do so. This realization hits hard and he lashes out on Chizuru in public. When Chizuru learns that he gave her a bad rating, she, too, gets mad at him. Clearly, they start their journey on the wrong foot but little do they realize that fate has bigger plans for them.

After their first heated encounter, the two meet again when Kazuya’s grandmother gets sick and is admitted to the hospital. Just to make her feel better, Kazuya hires Chizuru to accompany him. And as expected, his grandmother feels good about the fact that he finally has a girlfriend. But yet again, they vow to tread different paths and never come across one another again. As the story of the anime progresses, the two keep running into one another again and again. They end up in the same college and even become next-door neighbors. With all of these coincidences binding them together, the two find it hard to keep their distance. And while do much is going on, other girls from Kazuya’s application also join the roster of characters. In the end, amid the harem that ensues, one can’t help but wonder if Kazuya will find his way back to Chizuru or not. Well, to know the answer to that, make sure that you do check out ‘Rent-a-Girlfriend.’

