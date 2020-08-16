The romance genre, especially in the world of anime, can often be mired with clichés. But every once in a while, an anime like ‘Rent-A-Girlfriend’ comes along and offers something new. So if you’re tired of watching tedious rom-com anime that are solely set in high schools, you might want to give this one a shot. For those who have been watching it already, here are all the details of the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The seventh episode of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ is scheduled to release on August 21, 2020.

Where to Watch Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 7 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Spoilers

‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ revolves around a young boy named Kazuya Kinoshita, who gets dumped by his girlfriend. His girlfriend’s sudden departure leaves him extremely distressed and to deal with this, he reaches out to a dating application. All seems to start off well and within no time, he finds a beautiful date on the application. Even after he meets his date, Chizuru, he is blown away by her style and feels good about everything for a bit. He also feels grateful about the fact that their date went as planned. But his happiness is short-lived as he soon learns that Chizuru is only paid to be nice to him. Unable to contain his anger, he lashes out on Chizuru, while Chizuru does the same because of the low rating that he gives to her.

Despite getting off on the wrong foot, the two cross paths again when Kazuya hires Chizuru to please his sick grandmother. And just like he had anticipated, his grandmother feels good about the fact that her grandson finally has a girlfriend. Hoping that this was their last encounter, the two take different paths but little to they realize that further down the road, their paths will align again. As the anime progresses, cosmic concordances bring the two together and serendipitous forces seems to be at play. First, they turn out to be in the same school, then next-door neighbors, and soon, even their grandmothers end up in the same hospital. With so much going on, other girls from Kazuya’s application join the rooster and a complex harem ensues. And thus, in the end, it comes to Kazuya to either pursue a relationship with Chizuru or fall for the harem trap that surrounds him.

