In almost every medium of entertainment, the tedious tropes of the rom-com genre are tirelessly used. Due to this, we can’t help but look for something that offers a fresh take to it. Well, if you feel the same way, ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ is here to satiate your cravings for s fresh take on the romance anime genre. With that said, here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The ninth episode of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ is scheduled to release on September 5, 2020.

Where to Watch Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 9 Online?

You can watch the first season of ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Spoilers

‘Rent-a-Girlfriend’ centers on Kazuya Kinoshita, a college student who gets dumped his girlfriend. As a result, a feeling of helplessness looms over him, and out of sheer depression, he decides to find a date through a girlfriend renting application. Perhaps unaware of it all works, Kazuya sets out on a date with the beautiful stylish Chizuru Mizuhara. But to his disappointment, Chizuru’s extremely nice demeanor makes him realize that she’s only being that way to get good ratings. On the second date, he purposefully calls her out and sees her true colors. As a hefty confrontation ensues, Kazuya gives her low rating, and she lashes out on him. Clearly not the perfect first date. But little do the two realize that they’ll keep meeting each other whether they want to or not.

One day, Kazuya’s grandmother falls sick and before rushing to the hospital, he decides to take Chizuru with him. His grandmother is shocked while his family is quite surprised. With what follows, the boy’s grandmother takes it upon herself to spread the word of his dating life. To Chizuru’s dismay, she suspects that his own grandmother could be a part of Kazuya’s grandmother’s circle.

For a while, it seems like the two can finally move on with their dating life and find someone better than one another. But that’s when coincidences or I’d rather say cosmic concordances, bring them together all over again. Their paths align all over again when they learn that they attend the same college. While Kazuya still seems the same, Chizuru hides behind her nerdy demeanor in college. Chizuru tries her best to keep her private “application dating” life under the covers and so she tells Kazuya to keep everything a secret. The next morning itself, they learn that they are next-door neighbors. Somewhere in the middle of these serendipitous events and somewhere amid their fake romantic endeavors, the two find some common ground. The question is—Will they ever end up together?

