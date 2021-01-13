Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Shō Aimoto, ‘Kemono Jihen’ or ‘Monster Incidents’ is a fantasy horror anime that explores both urban and rural legends. It tells the story of Kabane Kusaka, a half-ghoul, half-human young boy who grows without knowing anything about his real identity. He later learns the truth from Kohachi Inugami and comes to Tokyo with him. On January 10, 2021, the series premiered to positive reviews from critics, who praised the anime’s theme and atmosphere. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Kemono Jihen.’

Kemono Jihen Episode 2 Release Date

The 2nd episode of ‘Kemono Jihen,’ titled ‘The Kemono House,’ is set to premiere on January 17, 2021, on Tokyo MX, ytv, and BS11. Ajia-do Animation Works produced the series, with Masaya Fujimori serving as the director and Noboru Kimura serving as the main writer. Yuya Mori provided the music for the series, and Nozomi Tachibana handled the character designs. Daisuke Ono sang the opening theme track “Path of The Beast,” while Sayaka Sasaki performed the ending theme track “－Mark－.”

Where to Watch Kemono Jihen Episode 2 Online?

Episodes of the anime are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). The German and French subtitled versions will also be streamed through Wakanim. The episodes are also available on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel for viewers in South Asia and Southeast Asia and Bilibili in Southeast Asia. In Japan, the show is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kemono Jihen Episode 2 Spoilers

The series premiere opens with a young boy named Yataro speaking to his friends about a man coming to visit from Tokyo to their remote village. The said man is Kohachi Inugami, a private detective who is seemingly hired by Yataro’s mother to investigate what is killing her livestock and how they are rotting so quickly. Yataro wants to go to Tokyo with Inugami, so he volunteers to serve as the older man’s attendant. However, Inugami tells Yataro’s mother that he wants Dorotabo, a boy he met earlier, instead. Dorotabo has been ostracized from the rest of the village because of his strong odor. He doesn’t go to school and spends most of the time working in the fields.

Inugami quickly learns that Dorotabo has a discerning mind when the boy figures out why the older man is there. They speak about Dorotabo’s parents, who the boy believes abandoned him. Inugami recognizes the stone around the boy’s neck and tells him that it is a rare Life Calculus, which only forms under rare circumstances. He assures Dorotabo that the fact that his parents left such a precious stone with him, proves that they cared for him.

Frustrated that he has been replaced as a page, Yataro goes to confront Dorotabo and snatches away the stone. Dorotabo hits the other boy and transforms into a monster. As Yataro flees, Dorotabo clutches the stone and turns back into human. Later, Inugami finds him. When Dorotabo states that he thinks that he is the monster that killed all those animals, Inugami refutes this and starts speaking to him about the Kemono, revealing himself to be one as well.

They then rescue Yataro from the real monsters. On their way back, Inugami reveals that Yataro’s mother hired him to kill Dorotabo because she knew about the boy’s true nature and thought he was the one killing the animals. When Inugami offers him a choice between information about his parents and death, Dorotabo chooses death. Inugami shoots the boy in the head, seemingly killing him, and goes to show the body to his employer, who is also Dorotabo’s aunt, his mother’s younger sister.

Dorotabo or Kabane later wakes up in Inugami’s car. Inugami explains to him as a ghoul, he can’t die. But it was necessary to kill Dorotabo. He takes him to his office in Tokyo. The episode ends as two other boys also arrive there. In episode 2, we might find out who these boys are and what their relationship with Inugami is. We might also find out if Kabane is going to work at Inugami’s agency.

