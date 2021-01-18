Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Shō Aimoto, ‘Kemono Jihen’ or ‘Monster Incidents’ is an urban fantasy horror anime set in a world where humanity co-exists with supernatural beings known as kemonos. There are various types of kemonos, and all of them feed on the energy that humans exude. The series revolves around Kabane Kusaka, a half-human, half-ghoul boy who comes to Tokyo to work with the kimono detective Kohachi Inugami. On January 10, 2021, the series premiered to positive reviews from critics, who praised the anime’s theme and atmosphere. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Kemono Jihen.’

Kemono Jihen Episode 3 Release Date

Kemono Jihen Episode 3, titled ‘Foxes,’ set to release on January 24, 2021, on Tokyo MX, ytv, and BS11. Ajia-do Animation Works produced the series, with Masaya Fujimori serving as the director and Noboru Kimura serving as the main writer. Yuya Mori provided the music for the series, and Nozomi Tachibana handled the character designs. Daisuke Ono sang the opening theme track “Path of The Beast,” while Sayaka Sasaki performed the ending theme track “－Mark－.”

Where to Watch Kemono Jihen Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). The German and French subtitled versions will also be streamed through Wakanim. The episodes are also available on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel for viewers in South Asia and Southeast Asia and Bilibili in Southeast Asia. In Japan, the show is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kemono Jihen Episode 3 Spoilers

The second episode begins when the pilot left off. Kabane is introduced to Shiki Tademaru and Akira. Shiki is agitated by the sudden arrival of this newcomer. Kabane is told to sleep on the sofa for now. Later, Akira tells Shiki that Kabane is likely here because he has nowhere else to go. The following morning, Inugami tells the three boys that they have a new case. once they get to their destination, they discover that a mother and her son are covered with a certain type of bug. Inugami explains that those bugs are called sanchichu or three-corpse bugs. They are generally attracted to guilt. After Shiki’s threads fail to pull the victims of the bugs out of the room, Kabane walks into the room and survives became of his near-immortality. Later, he agrees to join the agency and asks Inugami to look for his family. In episode 3, a kitsune might make its first appearance

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time