Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Shō Aimoto, ‘Kemono Jihen’ or ‘Monster Incidents’ is an urban fantasy anime with distinct horror and thriller themes. It revolves around Kabane Kusaka, a half-human, half-ghoul hybrid, who works for the Kemono detective Kohachi Inugami. His colleagues at the detective agency are Shiki Tademaru, a half-human and half-Arachne hybrid, and Akira, a Yuki-onoko (a certain group of spirits from Japanese folklore). As for Inugami, he is a bake-danuki (raccoon dogs, also from Japanese folklore). The anime premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kemono Jihen Episode 4 Release Date

Kemono Jihen episode 4, titled ‘Mission,’ is set to release on January 31, 2021, on Tokyo MX, ytv, and BS11. Ajia-do Animation Works produced the series, with Masaya Fujimori serving as the director and Noboru Kimura serving as the main writer. Yuya Mori provided the music for the anime, and Nozomi Tachibana handled the character designs. Daisuke Ono sang the opening theme track “Path of The Beast,” while Sayaka Sasaki performed the ending theme track “－Mark－.”

Where to Watch Kemono Jihen Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). The German and French subtitled versions are streamed through Wakanim. The episodes are also available on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel for viewers in South Asia and Southeast Asia and Bilibili in Southeast Asia. In Japan, the show is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kemono Jihen Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Inugami sends Kabane with Shiki and Akira to meet Inari, the police superintendent and a kitsune. Initially, they are not granted entry by the officer at the reception, but Kon, a young kitsune, comes down and leads Kabane upstairs. When his friends try to follow him, Kon tells them that Inari wants to meet Kabane alone.

During their meeting, Inari shows a deep interest in Kabane’s life calculus. When she says that she wants to see the totem, Kabane gives it to her. Inari subsequently declares that she doesn’t need to seduce and control humans any longer now that she has a life calculus. Kon decapitates Kabane and places his head in a suitcase so that he doesn’t create another body. On Inari’s orders, Kon goes to deal with Shiki and Akira.

In the ensuing battle, the entire ground floor of the police station seemingly catches on fire. Shiki snatches the suitcase from Kon by using his web. After he takes Kabane’s head out, Kabane tells him to throw the head at Kon. When Shiki does so, Kabane bites into Kon’s shoulder, rendering her unconscious. This also makes the flames disappear. Inugami meets them outside. It is revealed that the bake-danuki knew that this might happen and sent a decoy life calculus with Kabane to give to Inari. He calls the older kitsune to warn her of dire consequences if she ever were to try again to take the totem from Kabane.

The group later runs into Kon. Despondent and hungry, she tries to attack Kabane but loses consciousness. They take her to their office, where Inugami lets her eat a pizza. The episode ends when a prospective client arrives.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time