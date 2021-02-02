Developed from a manga series by Shō Aimoto, ‘Kemono Jihen’ or ‘Monster Incidents’ is an urban fantasy anime that also explores horror and mystery themes. It follows Kabane Kusaka, the ghoul-human hybrid who is the recent addition to the Inugami Detective Agency, run by the enigmatic kemono Kohachi Inugami. Kabane’s parents vanished when he was very young. He grew up in the countryside, being neglected by the remaining members of his family. But when he comes to Tokyo and joins the agency, he quickly becomes friends with his two colleagues, Shiki and Akira. The anime premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kemono Jihen Episode 5 Release Date

Kemono Jihen episode 5, titled ‘Intrusion,’ is set to release on February 7, 2021, on Tokyo MX, ytv, and BS11. Ajia-do Animation Works produced the series, with Masaya Fujimori serving as the director and Noboru Kimura serving as the main writer. Yuya Mori provided the music for the anime, and Nozomi Tachibana handled the character designs. Daisuke Ono sang the opening theme track “Path of The Beast,” while Sayaka Sasaki performed the ending theme track “－Mark－.”

Where to Watch Kemono Jihen Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). The German and French subtitled versions are streamed through Wakanim. The episodes are also available on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel for viewers in South Asia and Southeast Asia and Bilibili in Southeast Asia. In Japan, the show is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kemono Jihen Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, the group discovers that their new client has fallen in love with a cat kemono and has become feline possessed. Kabane tells Inugami that he wants to solve the case as he wants to know more about love. A bemused Inugami agrees to let him investigate the case with Shiki, Akira, and Kon. But when Akira becomes terrified after seeing their client’s transformation into a humanoid cat, Inugami asks him to stay at the office with him. Later, Kon successfully catches the cat kemono, and the client makes his offering. It is later revealed that the client and the cat kemono have moved in together.

Akira struggles with his fears and declares that Kabane is his teacher. On Akira’s insistence, Inugami sends him and Kabane on their next job together. Several construction workers have died near the Shibuya river, and the young detectives have to find out why. Akira tries to disregard his fear and disgust as they walk into a sewer to find the creatures that killed all those people. Inugami arrives in his bakedanuki form to help them, but neither Akira nor Kabane can recognize him.

When rabid frog kemonos attack them, Akira clamps down on his fear and unleashes his power, freezing everything in the vicinity, including the frog kemonos. In episode 5, the agency might get attacked. Kabane and others might have to fight whatever is trying to gain access to their office.

